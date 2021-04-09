Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $67.50

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.23.

A number of analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 1,729,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,294. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

