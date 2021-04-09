Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday.

SUMO stock remained flat at $GBX 368.50 ($4.81) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,048. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £631.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.07.

In related news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

