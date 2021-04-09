Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday.
SUMO stock remained flat at $GBX 368.50 ($4.81) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,048. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £631.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.07.
About Sumo Group
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
