Emirex Token (EMRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $677,154.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $677,154.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emirex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.