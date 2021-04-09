LinkEye (LET) Market Cap Hits $11.91 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $11.91 million and $931,499.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00297167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00773427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,519.46 or 1.00613379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.32 or 0.00741569 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

