Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,156. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

