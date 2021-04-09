Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 426.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 1,156,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,251. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.