Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

DEA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 721,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,329. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

