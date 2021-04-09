Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,337. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

