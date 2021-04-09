Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 10,069 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 154,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.