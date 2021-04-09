Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 10,069 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 154,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.45.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
