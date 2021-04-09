Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO Sells 1,932 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $219.31. 126,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.