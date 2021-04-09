Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $944,488.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $944,488.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00298464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.00773043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.63 or 1.00521535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.98 or 0.00739656 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

