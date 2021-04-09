-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 2,714,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

