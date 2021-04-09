$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post sales of $50.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $53.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $247.15 million, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,944. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.