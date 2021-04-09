Arcblock (ABT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Arcblock has a market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

