Zacks: Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post sales of $70.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 603,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,694. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

