Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $3.70 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,323. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $3,324,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

