-$0.46 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galecto.

GLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GLTO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 169,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

