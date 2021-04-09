UMA Price Hits $24.85 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $32.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $24.85 or 0.00042692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,048,037 coins and its circulating supply is 60,036,946 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.