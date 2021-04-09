Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $319,888.45

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $319,888.45 and approximately $383.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

