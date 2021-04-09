Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce sales of $31.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.71 million and the highest is $32.07 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.