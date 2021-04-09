Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 3,838,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

