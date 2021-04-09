Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 837,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

