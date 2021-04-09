0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.84 million and $1.11 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

