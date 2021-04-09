Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.61. 330,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,761. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

