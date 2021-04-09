Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

BRP stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 294,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,833. BRP has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

