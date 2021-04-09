Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $89.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $385.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $407.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $406.41 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $428.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $93.82. 112,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,597. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

