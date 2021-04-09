Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.15

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

