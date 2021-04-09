Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. 24,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

