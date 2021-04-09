Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

CMPGY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 312,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

