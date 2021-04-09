-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. 1,241,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 1-year low of $122.82 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

