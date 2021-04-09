Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.98 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.12 or 0.00017313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00289364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00776507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.06 or 1.00514275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.00741377 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.