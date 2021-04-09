Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.42. Tapestry reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

TPR stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

