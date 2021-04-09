Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 895,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,077. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

