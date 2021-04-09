Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report sales of $2.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.07. 7,255,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

