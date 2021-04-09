Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report sales of $2.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.07. 7,255,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.