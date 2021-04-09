Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $85.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 188,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,033. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

