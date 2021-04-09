More Coin (MORE) Trading 9% Lower This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. More Coin has a market cap of $216,811.17 and $5,036.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.