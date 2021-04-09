$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. MasTec reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 490,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.