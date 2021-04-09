$734.34 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce sales of $734.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $754.70 million. Generac reported sales of $475.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.41. 374,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.95. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

