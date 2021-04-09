Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $21.26 or 0.00036360 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $450.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.23 or 0.99929225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00106241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001238 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005488 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

