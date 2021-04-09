Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 584,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 40.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 119.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 570,677 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

