Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $471.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $475.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

KMT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

