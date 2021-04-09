Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $256.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. 920,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

