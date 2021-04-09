$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,190,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

