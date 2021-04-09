KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $81.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 128% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00114661 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.