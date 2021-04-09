Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.66. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.75. 2,465,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,504. Caterpillar has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

