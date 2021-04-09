Zacks Investment Research Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Hold”

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.96. 117,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.54 and its 200 day moving average is $292.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.