BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. 394,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

