Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.47

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 3333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

