$0.66 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.48. 90,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

