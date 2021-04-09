Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 20,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

